Tunisia replace injured Youssef and Khalifa

The strikers picked up muscle injuries during Sunday's warm-up clash with Algeria and are reported to be facing a month on the sidelines.

With that in mind, coach Georges Leekens has handed to call-ups to Edem Rjaibi and Ahmed Akaichi to replace the pair.

CA Bizertin's Rjaibi has been involved in the senior squad previously, but is yet to make his debut, while ES Tunis forward Akaichi was part of Tunisia's 23-man party at the 2010 tournament.

Despite the deadline for naming squads having passed, countries are able to replace injured players before their first match.

Tunisia kick off their campaign against Cape Verde on Tuesday and also face Zambia and DR Congo in Group B.

