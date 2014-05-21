Turkey head coach Terim pledges to help Kosovo
Turkey head coach Fatih Terim pledged to help Kosovo in their fight to gain FIFA membership following Wednesday's 6-1 friendly win.
Despite not yet being recognised by FIFA to take part in official competition, Kosovo can play sanctioned friendlies against other member nations.
The first of those came in a 0-0 draw with Haiti in March, before Wednesday's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of a young Turkey side in Mitrovica.
Terim watched on from the sidelines as his team went 2-0 up, before Albert Bunjaku made history by scoring Kosovo's first official international goal.
Four more strikes for Turkey in the second period made the result a formality, but Terim underlined the importance of helping the minnows to develop.
"Our coming here is a very important message," he said.
"We're going to help them a lot, because we feel them ourselves. We came here to indicate that we are on their side.
"As for the game, some players had a chance to play, it was good that way."
