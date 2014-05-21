Turkey head coach Terim pledges to help Kosovo

Despite not yet being recognised by FIFA to take part in official competition, Kosovo can play sanctioned friendlies against other member nations.

The first of those came in a 0-0 draw with Haiti in March, before Wednesday's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of a young Turkey side in Mitrovica.

Terim watched on from the sidelines as his team went 2-0 up, before Albert Bunjaku made history by scoring Kosovo's first official international goal.

Four more strikes for Turkey in the second period made the result a formality, but Terim underlined the importance of helping the minnows to develop.

"Our coming here is a very important message," he said.

"We're going to help them a lot, because we feel them ourselves. We came here to indicate that we are on their side.

"As for the game, some players had a chance to play, it was good that way."