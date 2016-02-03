Turkish football legend Mamat dies

Former Turkish footballer Suat Mamat, who scored the country’s first-ever goal at a World Cup, has died at the age of 85.

Mamat, who played for Galatasaray and Besiktas at club level, was capped 27 times by Turkey and scored three goals in two games at the 1954 World Cup.

His death was announced on Galatasaray's official website, which recounted his career milestones – including the scoring of 95 goals in 278 league appearances for the club between 1952 and 1964.

The club said in a statement: “We have the news of former national football player Mr Suat Mamat’s death, which we have learned with deep sorrow.

“God have mercy on the deceased and his family, and we extend our condolences to Turkish football and our community."