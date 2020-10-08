Trending

Twitter reacts to Bafana's draw against Namibia

Thibang Phete challenged by Peter Shalulile
Following Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Namibia in their international friendly clash at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday evening. FourFourTwoSA scanned Twitter to find out how football supporters reacted to the result.

The South African national team got off to a great start and opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Luther Singh, who fired the ball past Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries after collected a through ball from Kermit Erasmus.

However, the Brave Warriors came into the second half a better side and levelled matters in the 54th minute when Absalom Limbondi latched on to a long ball from Dynamo Fredericks to slot the ball through the legs of South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

South Africa and Namibia were forced to share the spoils at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg after the match ended in a draw.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the result: