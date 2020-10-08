Twitter reacts to Bafana's draw against Namibia

Following Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Namibia in their international friendly clash at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Thursday evening. FourFourTwoSA scanned Twitter to find out how football supporters reacted to the result.

The South African national team got off to a great start and opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Luther Singh, who fired the ball past Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries after collected a through ball from Kermit Erasmus.

However, the Brave Warriors came into the second half a better side and levelled matters in the 54th minute when Absalom Limbondi latched on to a long ball from Dynamo Fredericks to slot the ball through the legs of South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

South Africa and Namibia were forced to share the spoils at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg after the match ended in a draw.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the result:

This is why I never watch Bafana Bafana https://t.co/G7c3eg0lh3October 8, 2020

😂 when it comes to Bafana, you appreciate even a 1-0 defeatOctober 8, 2020

Bafana bafana will not win any match with that coach ...how can you put player like Lebusa on starting 11 #RSANAMOctober 8, 2020

South Africa is a Rugby nation. As for Soccer, shame. @Springboks. #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/pMQTLXGGTrOctober 8, 2020

The last time Bafana Bafana played well against Namibia was in 1998 during the AFCON when Benny McCarthy scored 4 goals.They were coached by Jomo Sono.Lucas Radebe was the captain but Benny became a bigger personality and carried the whole team singlehandedly.October 8, 2020

So we couldn't even snatch a win on a friendly...? Is out standard of football that poor. ?October 8, 2020

I think it's time that Bafana Bafana team is selected like the Black Label cup challenge... Ngoba aiy kuyala pic.twitter.com/5muR6c2rFkOctober 8, 2020

We need more players to play in Big Leagues that's the only way Bafana Bafana is going to get stronger. Look at Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria etc most of their players play in great football leagues.October 8, 2020

I cant even remember the last time I watched a decent Bafana match. Just spent another hour and a half watching welding. my eyes hurt.October 8, 2020

People really expected Bafana Bafana to win.? Like win-win.? Haibo💀😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cg6GvmQ2RXOctober 8, 2020