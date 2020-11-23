Twitter reacts to the passing of Anele Ngcongca

The South African football fraternity took to social media to mourn the passing of former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca.

The 33-year-old was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning along with his female companion.

It was confirmed that Ngcongca died on the scene after he reportedly was thrown from the vehicle, while his companion is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Tributes have since poured in for the fallen player:

Former @Masandawana defender Anele Ngcongca has passed on after he was involved in a car accident in KZN early this morning. #RIPAneleNgcongca pic.twitter.com/JIxduGLpw9November 23, 2020

Sad news breaking that former Sundown star Anele Ngcongca has passed after a horrific car accident. pic.twitter.com/6sPvsrE0cfNovember 23, 2020

While still mourning #Mshoza the Ex Girlfriend now #AneleNgcongca uyasishiya bafo. 💔💔💔November 23, 2020

What a loss to South African football. Rest in peace Anele Ngcongca 💔💔💔. 2020 imini yakho inye. pic.twitter.com/7EDUUOGm1QNovember 23, 2020

SAD NEWS!😭Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca 🇿🇦 has died.He was involved in a car crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.Ngcongca was 33. pic.twitter.com/P6SloTktdzNovember 23, 2020

such a talent. so professional and so young. RIP Anele Ngcongca 💔🕊November 23, 2020

May your soul Rest in Peace Anele Ngcongca... Dead shall no be proud 2020 does wanna end easy 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oJ75FEuCldNovember 23, 2020

RIP to the greatest footballer of all time Anele Ngcongca.#RIPAneleNgcongca pic.twitter.com/nncTenxPmnNovember 23, 2020

Yah noh. 2020 can end alreadyRest in Peace to Anele Ngcongca 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tO96j0V9SWNovember 23, 2020

Another young soldier down..... Rest in Peace to Anele Ngcongca, this is really sad. We keep on losing young blood in the country this days.November 23, 2020

Anele Ngcongca Rest In Peace 😭😭 💔💔 2020 no man no man! pic.twitter.com/r5rStek5XZNovember 23, 2020

What sad news... This year can suck it actually... RIP Anele Ngcongca 🕯️🕯️🕯️November 23, 2020

I still remember Anele Ngcongca 's debut for Bafana Bafana at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium just before the world cup when no one knew him. Great professional, payed his best football at Genk. RIP champ. #RiPAnele #AneleNgcongca pic.twitter.com/x6Ak3zFQLYNovember 23, 2020

Shame,Anele Ngcongca gone too soon so unexpected,car accident😭, my deepest condolences to the Ngcongca family,the futbal fraternity and Nation at large.November 23, 2020