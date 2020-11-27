Two Falkirk players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of cup clash with Rangers

Two Falkirk players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Cup second-round tie with Rangers.

The Scottish League One leaders, who are also missing injured striker Aidan Keena, said in a statement: “The players who returned positive results will self-isolate in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

“We are pleased to report that no further individuals have been identified as close contacts but we have reminded the coaches and playing staff to be extra vigilant and ensure all guidance is adhered to ahead of the weekend’s fixture.”

Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu could make a return to action following a knee injury.

But fellow midfielders Joe Aribo (illness) and Ryan Jack (knock) will be absent.

Long-term absentee Nikola Katic (knee) and suspended pair Jordan Jones and George Edmundson remain out.