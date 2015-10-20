Two-goal Rakitic calls for Barcelona consistency

Ivan Rakitic has challenged Barcelona to replicate the dominance and defensive play on show in the 2-0 win against BATE when they return to domestic action.

The Croatian came off the bench to score twice in Borisov - having replaced the injured Sergi Roberto midway through the first half - helping to move Barca three points clear at the top of Group E.

Following league defeats in quick succession to Celta Vigo and Sevilla, Luis Enrique's side were back on form at the weekend as they dispatched Rayo Vallecano 5-2 before dominating in Belarus on Tuesday.

And, after getting on the scoresheet for the first time since May's Champions League final, Rakitic told TV3: "It is a very important victory.

"It is quite cold but we could have scored more goals. We played a very complete match and we have worked very well, BATE had so few chances. We must keep on this way.

"I like to score goals but the most important thing has been that I could help the team."

Barca's clean sheet on Tuesday was their first since the 1-0 win over Malaga in August, with the Spanish champions having shipped 18 goals in all competitions this season.

Defender Gerard Pique added: "The Champions League is always difficult. It was not a particularly spectacular game but the important thing was to win.

"When you come to these pitches it is all about getting the win - the result of another team has benefited us all but until January the important thing is to be up there, maintaining this level and staying alive.

"I feel good - we're conceding more than usual but we are an attacking team and sometimes we will create more chances."