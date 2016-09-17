Two-goal Torres has Barcelona in his sight

Fernando Torres believes Atletico Madrid will be facing Barcelona in the best possible shape after Diego Simeone's men thrashed Sporting Gijon 5-0 in LaLiga on Saturday.

The striker was key to the straightforward victory, netting twice after coming on as a 69th-minute substitute for Antoine Griezmann, who also struck a double.

Atletico face champions Barcelona at Camp Nou in their next league game on Wednesday and Torres believes it is the best possible time to play them, with Simeone's side on a high.

"It's good that all the players can help and also the substitutes," he told beIN Sport.

"We have a positive dynamic and it is a good moment to play against Barcelona, which is the most complicated rival that we have played in last few years.

"It's never a good time to play at Camp Nou but it is better to do so when you have confidence.

"We have found a good streak after those two draws [against Alaves and Leganes] and we started well in the Champions League [a 1-0 win over PSV]. Our confidence is high."