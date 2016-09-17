Two-goal Torres has Barcelona in his sight
Atletico Madrid hammered Sporting Gijon 5-0 on Saturday and Fernando Torres believe his side are now ready to face Barcelona on Wednesday.
Fernando Torres believes Atletico Madrid will be facing Barcelona in the best possible shape after Diego Simeone's men thrashed Sporting Gijon 5-0 in LaLiga on Saturday.
The striker was key to the straightforward victory, netting twice after coming on as a 69th-minute substitute for Antoine Griezmann, who also struck a double.
Atletico face champions Barcelona at Camp Nou in their next league game on Wednesday and Torres believes it is the best possible time to play them, with Simeone's side on a high.
"It's good that all the players can help and also the substitutes," he told beIN Sport.
"We have a positive dynamic and it is a good moment to play against Barcelona, which is the most complicated rival that we have played in last few years.
"It's never a good time to play at Camp Nou but it is better to do so when you have confidence.
"We have found a good streak after those two draws [against Alaves and Leganes] and we started well in the Champions League [a 1-0 win over PSV]. Our confidence is high."
