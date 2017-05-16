Two kids pull off unintimidating pitch invasion during Eredivisie match

The already-relegated Go Ahead Eagles were trailing 2-1 to Sparta Rotterdam at De Adelaarshorst, and on course to lose their sixth game in a row. But in the 86th minute, their sad fate was delayed as play had to be halted for two pitch invaders.

The pair didn't exactly match the usual profile of unwanted visitors, though. The duo who stormed the pitch were about 12 years old, and as they circulated the pitch, jeers and whistles could be heard from the home fans. The camera then pans to the Sparta Rotterdam players on the bench, who clearly more amused.

One of the kids was escorted off the pitch without fuss, while the other – clearly not a fan of 'Olle', whoever that might be – was hacked down by a flustered steward. Neither seemed to impress Rotterdam coach Alex Pastoor too much.

To make matters worse, Sparta scored another goal after play resumed and the match finished 3-1. Bah.

