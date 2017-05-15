Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne was shafted by the mascot selection on Sunday

Insigne, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Serie A's third-placed club this season, is 5ft 3in tall.

That hasn't stunted his progress on the pitch so far, but when the 25-year-old Italy international came out to line up against Joe Hart's Torino on Sunday afternoon, it turned out he'd been matched with the tallest mascot of the lot – a child who was as big as him.

In order to avoid any further embarrassment, Insigne (pictured far right) stepped aside as the two teams began shaking hands. (To rub salt into wounds, it looks like they put two oversized kids next to him.)

He didn't fall short on the afternoon, though – Napoli stuck five past Hart, with Insigne grabbing their second on the hour mark.

​In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com