Ex-Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has sly dig at Tottenham fans after White Hart Lane farewell

Lukas Podolski spent three years with Arsenal before eventually leaving in 2015, having scored 31 goals for the Gunners.

And in light of Tottenham's departure from the stadium they had occupied for 118 years, the German forward – currently of Galatasaray – posted up a montage of some of Arsenal's great moments at their fierce rivals' home.

It featured three photos: one of when the former Germany international jumped into the away end following a crucial 1-0 away win in 2014, with the other two coming from Arsenal's invincibles season. Arsene Wenger's side sealed the title there in 2004 to cap their unbeaten league campaign.

Pesky Poldi.

