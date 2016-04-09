Two-year Juventus extension on the table, says Evra

Patrice Evra is not thinking about retirement and claims Juventus have offered him a two-year contract extension.

France left-back Evra is 35 in May when his present deal with the Serie A champions is set to expire, although the prospect of helping Juve to a fifth straight Scudetto offers encouragement he can continue at the top level.

Evra moved to Juventus before the start of last season following a decorated spell at Manchester United and he hopes to achieve similar longevity to Old Trafford icon Ryan Giggs, who hung up his boots at 40.

He told L'Equipe. "I just love football… I dread the day I have to end my career. My mother dreads it too. I want to win so much.

"People say I'm arrogant, but for 10 years I've been consistently one of the best left-backs in the world.

​"If we win the Scudetto with Juve this season, that'll be my seventh league title in 10 years. Will I stop my career after Euro 2016? Oh definitely not! While I've got the legs, I will continue to run.

"I will take this opportunity to say a very big thank you to Juve. The way people took care of me here, the respect they have for me, it is truly touching.

"They want to continue the adventure with a two-year contract and now the decision depends only on me.

"But this is not the time to discuss that. We have a Serie A title and Coppa Italia trophy to win. When the time is right, we'll sit down at a table and discuss it. It will take 10 minutes, either a yes or a no."

Similarly, Evra has an eye on Euro 2016 glory with France and is keen to represent his country for as long as he is called upon.

"I won't leave Les Bleus either until my country makes it clear I am no longer needed. As long as I play football, I want to play for France," he said.

"I don't know how long I can do that, but I will be honest when the time comes.

"I believe France can win Euro 2016 and just talking about it makes me want to already be there on the pitch. I have so much confidence."