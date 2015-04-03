Tyne-Wear passion key for Toon boss Carver

The Tyneside club visit Wearside having lost the last four meetings with Sunderland, who claimed a 1-0 victory at St James' Park in December.

Carver - who has taken the novel approach of preparing for the contest at St James' rather than the club's training ground - believes the presence of Newcastle natives on the club's staff has helped transmit the importance of the game to his players.

And Carver said: "The players know what the derby means. With the staff - most are local - they know what it's like and what to expect.

"Any team of mine playing against a Sunderland side will never lack for effort or enthusiasm. My staff and I will be driving them on.

"We wanted to get the players into the stadium for training this morning, into a good environment. Our preparation has been different."

Newcastle have been severely hampered by injury problems this season, however, Carver did have a rare positive update on that front.

He added: "All of our international players have come back in one piece. Mehdi Abeid will be in the squad. It's too early for Rolando Aarons."