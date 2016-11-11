UEFA bans Legia fans from Dortmund trip

UEFA has banned Legia Warsaw fans from attending the club's Champions League fixture at Borussia Dortmund later this month.

The sanction comes following crowd disturbances in sections of the Legia support during the 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 18.

On Friday a UEFA statement declared its decision "to ban Legia Warszawa from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next (1) UEFA competition match in which the club will play as the away team, namely their next UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on 22 November in Germany."

Furthermore, the club has been fined €80,000 and will be banned from selling tickets to its fans for an additional two away matches, with the latter punishment deferred for a probationary one-year period.

Legia were forced to play their last home game, a thrilling 3-3 draw with Madrid, behind closed doors following crowd trouble at their opening home fixture against Dortmund, which ended in a 6-0 defeat.

The Polish club sit bottom of Group F having earned a solitary point from four matches, with qualification for the Europa League the best they can hope for.