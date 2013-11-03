UEFA Champions League: Copenhagen v Galatasaray

Roberto Mancini's men sit second in Group B following their 3-1 win over the Danish champions in the last round of fixtures last month.

And the Turkish side travel to Scandinavia knowing that victory could move them five points clear of Juventus, who host group leaders Real Madrid.

Strikers Umut Bulut and Didier Drogba should be key for Mancini's side, having each scored two goals in the competition so far.

The duo will be confident of adding to their respective tallies against a Copenhagen side who have shipped eight goals and earned just one point in their first three group games.

However, Galatasaray have conceded one more goal than their counterparts, although the majority did come in the side's embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Real in their opening fixture.

The visitors are still without one of their main creative talents as midfielder Hamit Altintop misses out with a knee injury.

Despite Altintop's absence, the Istanbul club possess a plethora of attacking talent, with the likes of Wesley Sneijder and Burak Yilmaz also in their ranks.

Copenhagen - competing in the Champions League group stage for only the third time in their history - are likely to be reliant on strikers Igor Vetokele and Nicolai Jorgensen if they are to earn their first win of the this season's tournament.

The pair have netted 11 goals between them in all competitions so far, Jorgensen scoring the opener in their surprise 1-1 draw with Juventus in September.

Stale Solbakken's men should take heart from that performance, and will hope that their forward line can help them to a similar result in front of their home fans at Parken.

Thomas Delaney is the hosts' primary absentee, the midfielder unable to take part due to suspension.