UEFA Champions League: Dortmund v Marseille

The Germans remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, however, they will be wary of a Marseille side that won both meetings between the two sides in the 2011-12 edition.

Dortmund also slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Napoli in their opening game of this year's competition, with manager Jurgen Klopp sent to the sidelines after berating the fourth official in the aftermath of Gonzalo Higuain's opening goal at the Stadio San Paolo.

Klopp has been handed a one-match ban as a result of his actions in Naples, but with Dortmund in fine domestic form, last year's finalists should be confident of atoning for that defeat even with their manager banished from the dugout.

Despite his absence from the touchline, Klopp is confident in his staff's ability to keep his players focused.

"It's going to be unusual," he said. "But Zeljko (Buvac, assistant manager) and I tend to work telepathically anyway so we're not going to need any other kind of contact."

Dortmund are likely to go in as favourites for the game at Signal Iduna Park, but will have to try and seal the points without goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller, who is suspended after being sent off in the loss to Napoli.

Midfielders Sebastian Kehl (foot) and Ilkay Gundogan (back) are also unavailable, as is defender Lukasz Piszczek (hip).

Marseille will be hopeful of replicating the results they achieved back in 2011, but will need to improve in their disappointing performance in their opener against Arsenal, which they lost 2-1 despite creating a number of chances.

Still, Baup's side head into the contest on the back of a confident 2-0 win at Lorient last Saturday, and will look to the likes of Mathieu Valbuena and Andre Ayew to break down the Dortmund defence.

However, the Provence outfit could well be without Andre-Pierre Gignac - top scorer with 18 goals last term - as he continues to struggle with a toe injury, while Jeremy Morel (knee) is also a doubt.