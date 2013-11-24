UEFA Champions League: Dortmund v Napoli

Dortmund have lost three matches in a row – something that has not happened since February 2010 – and have slipped to third in the Bundesliga as a result.

A 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal in Group F was followed by 2-1 and 3-0 league losses to Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in domestic action, leaving Jurgen Klopp's men off the pace in the German top flight and at risk of missing out on the last 16 in Europe's premier club competition.

Club captain Sebastian Kehl (ankle) and defender Lukasz Piszczek (hip and groin) were selected on the bench against Bayern but Dortmund continue to be plagued by injuries to key players.

First-choice centre-back pairing Neven Subotic and Mats Hummels are long-term absentees, while left-back Marcel Schmelzer (calf) and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (back) are also absent.

Subotic is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage at Wolfsburg, while Hummels tore ligaments in his right heel when on international duty with Germany.

As a result, Klopp moved for free agent Manuel Friedrich, a former Germany international who left Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season and made his debut in Saturday's loss to Bayern.

Dortmund – who sit third in Group F with two wins from four matches – will hope Robert Lewandowski breaks a five-match goal drought for club and country against Rafael Benitez's men.

The previous encounter between the two sides saw Napoli post a 2-1 home win thanks to strikes from Gonzalo Higuain and Lorenzo Insigne.

Successive Champions League triumphs against Marseille have Napoli well-placed to reach the round of 16, with nine points from their four matches.

They need just a draw in Germany to qualify from the group but head into the game on the back of two Serie A defeats on the bounce.

Marek Hamsik moved to equal fifth on the club's all-time appearances list after coming off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Parma but he limped off just nine minutes later with a foot injury that rules him out of this encounter.

Defenders Camilo Zuniga and Giandomenico Mesto will also be sidelined for the visitors with knee injuries.