UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray v Arsenal

Arsene Wenger's men sealed their last-16 berth with a 2-0 win over leaders Borussia Dortmund last time out at the Emirates Stadium.

That victory ensured Arsenal would join the Bundesliga side in the knockout stage, but there is plenty to play for in Istanbul as Wenger's side look to avoid a potentially awkward last-16 tie.

Arsenal will top the group with a win if Dortmund lose to Anderlecht, or if the Bundesliga side draw, then Wenger's men will need to win by a big enough margin to overtake Jurgen Klopp's men on goal difference or goals scored.

The London club's victory against Dortmund was the first in a three-match winning run, all of which included clean sheets, but that sequence ended at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal found themselves 3-0 down by half-time against Stoke City, with Wenger labelling his defence as "soft" after they were eventually beaten 3-2.

Wenger will rest the in-form Alexis Sanchez for the clash with a Gala side buoyed by the arrival of Hamza Hamzaoglu as coach and guaranteed to finish bottom.

The former Barcelona man has adapted seamlessly to life in English football but Wenger insists it is vital that the Chile forward is given a break.

"At the moment he looks like at some stage I have to give him a breather," Wenger said in midweek.

"I did it with many players before who were... playing every game. I did it with [Thierry] Henry, with [Robin] van Persie and it always helped them to get through without being injured.

"You have to know when to rest him and when not but I think at the moment he plays at his peak on the edge. He will not go to Turkey."

Gala have made a fine start to life under Hamzaoglu and will feature in Europe for the first time under his leadership at the Turk Telekom Arena.

Hamzaoglu replaced Cesare Prandelli following the 19-time Turkish champions' defeat to Anderlect and has since masterminded three wins from as many games.

The former Turkey assistant coach will hope to avenge his side's 4-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and maintains there are early signs of progress.

"In one week it is not possible to change many things, but above all our players are making sacrifices and they are beginning to play together," he told Turkish television after Saturday's win over Akhisar Belediyespor.

"Previously they were only doing a single thing but could not do it together. Now it is a different picture.

"For me to win the love of Galatasaray fans, it will be very, very important. I thank them all, we are doing good work on the pitch and we are trying to enjoy it."

The hosts will be without the suspended Selcuk Inan, while Wenger still has a lengthy injury list to contend with.