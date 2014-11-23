UEFA Champions League: Sporting v Maribor

The Colombian has netted five goals in his last seven matches for the Portuguese outfit as he continues an excellent second season with the club.

Montero - who counts Seattle Sounders and Millionarios among his former teams - netted 13 times in 29 Primeira Liga appearances last term.

He has followed that up this year and claimed a double in Sporting's 5-0 Taca de Portugal win at third-tier Espinho on Friday, as Marco Silva's men reached the last 16 in style.

Now Montero wants more, telling Sporting's official website ahead of Tuesday's Group G European clash: "Goals bring confidence. I want to thank the fans for their support [of me].

"You can be sure that we are going to do everything we can in every competition."

Sporting - who sit third in their group with four points from as many matches - revived their campaign with a 4-2 win over Schalke last time out.

And while they will be out of the Champions League if they lose on Tuesday, Maribor also know their fate can be decided by defeat.

The Slovenian side have battled well for three draws in four matches but must avoid defeat to have any hopes of continuing their progress - and even that might not be enough depending on Schalke's result against Chelsea in the other game in the group.

Sporting have made a poor start to their domestic campaign by their standards, sitting eighth in the table, but they will be buoyed by their recent form, which seems them unbeaten in three, having scored 10 goals in the process.

Maribor will also be confident after winning their last three, including an impressive 4-0 victory over Koper on Saturday.

Marcos Tavares, Jean-Philippe Mendy and Arghus netted before the break for Maribor in the big win, while David Biton added the fourth late on.

They are third in the Slovenian top flight, six points adrift of table-toppers Domzale, and have won four of their last five away matches.

That one failure to win was costly, though, with Chelsea thrashing them 6-0 last month at Stamford Bridge.

Luka Zahovic's stoppage-time equaliser earned Maribor a 1-1 draw against Sporting on matchday one, the only other time the teams have met.