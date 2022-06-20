UEFA fines Rangers for incidents during Europa League victory over RB Leipzig
Rangers have been punished for incidents at the home leg of their Europa League semi-final victory over RB Leipzig last month.
The Ibrox club have been fined 6,000 Euros (£5,150) for the “throwing of objects” from the stand, while they have incurred an additional penalty for “lighting of fireworks” during the match on May 5, which the Scots won 3-1.
Details of the sanctions have just been released following a meeting earlier this month of UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body.
It means Rangers have incurred fines amounting to well over £100,000 during their run to the Europa League final after being penalised for several indiscretions in the earlier rounds.
