UEFA open to boycott of World Cup - Platini

UEFA will consider a boycott of all FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, if Sepp Blatter is re-elected president as football's governing body, Michel Platini has suggested.

FIFA has been enveloped by controversy after nine of its officials were among 14 individuals to have been indicted by the United States Department of Justice regarding allegations of racketeering, conspiracy and corruption, with seven of those charged arrested in Zurich on Wednesday.

Despite the furore, president Platini confirmed that UEFA is not planning to snub Friday's presidential elections - in which Blatter is seeking a fifth term in office - and he stated that the majority of UEFA members will back rival candidate Prince Ali bin Al Hussein.

The Frenchman also confirmed that UEFA withdrawing from future FIFA tournaments is a possibility, but that he hopes it will not come to that.

"UEFA associations will meet in Berlin next week. We will be open to all options," Platini responded when asked if he would consider boycotting FIFA competitions.

"There may be proposals. I honestly don't wish that."

Platini also stated that he would not accept UEFA losing a spot at football's marquee tournament, adding: "That's a red line that will not be crossed."