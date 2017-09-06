UEFA welcome in our offices - PSG president Al-Khelaifi unconcerned by FFP investigation

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome UEFA into their offices as the governing body investigates the club over potential breaches of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

UEFA announced at the start of the month that it would look into the Ligue 1 outfit's dealings "particularly in light of recent transfer activity" – a reference to the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe's arrival from Monaco in a loan move that will be made permanent.

Teenage sensation Mbappe was presented to the media on Wednesday, when club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had to field questions on the FFP saga.

He spoke calmly on the matter, insisting PSG had nothing to hide from authorities.

"We are very confident. UEFA can do as it wants, nothing is hidden," he said. "We welcome UEFA in our offices with great pleasure. We are very transparent.

"The most important thing is to work for our project, for the club. We respect all the regulations. If some clubs are not happy, that's not our problem.

"The objective today is to present Kylian. I do not want to go into the details of financial fair play, I do not want to explain how we're going to get money back, how we want to sell."

Neymar set the Parc des Princes club back €222million, while the €180m fee for Mbappe currently makes the France forward the second most expensive player of all time.