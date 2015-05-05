Ujah agrees Werder transfer

Cologne striker Anthony Ujah is to join Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen at the end of the season.

The Nigeria international has signed a four-year-contract at the Weserstadion.

Ujah joined Cologne from Mainz in July 2013 following a successful loan spell and has scored 12 goals this season.

Werder sporting director Rouven Schroder told the club's official website: "He is a fast, prolific striker who can evolve with us.

"Anthony has a very good profile, plays with a lot of passion, a lot of force, is very diligent, very good in the air.

"We are convinced that Anthony Ujah fits our style of play."