Unai Emery wants to ‘enjoy’ Aaron Ramsey before he leaves Arsenal

Unai Emery praised Aaron Ramsey following Arsenal’s Europa League victory over Napoli and insists the Juventus-bound midfielder is only thinking about finishing the season well with the Gunners.

The Wales international will move to Turin at the end of his contract this summer but has continued to put in quality performances since the deal was announced.

He opened the scoring as Arsenal secured a 2-0 win in the opening leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s own goal putting Emery’s side in charge of the tie.

Emery was impressed by Ramsey’s display, although the 28-year-old also spurned a fine chance to score a late third for the hosts.

Lucas Torreira's heatmap against Napoli 🔥— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 11, 2019

“His performances in this moment for us show that he wants to do something important with us,” the Spaniard said.

“Because I think he feels a lot for Arsenal as a club. When he’s here with our supporters, he gives us all he can, not individually, but in the collective.

“I want to enjoy this moment with him. I want to do something important with him. His focus is very big, he’s thinking of Arsenal only.”

Arsenal now head to Naples next week looking to reach the last four for the second year in a row and Emery was pleased with another strong showing from his side.

Aaron Ramsey applauds the Arsenal fans (Adam Davy/PA)

“We know the first leg today was very important for us to take a good result and a good feeling, also with our supporters and with this competition,” he added.

“I think we deserved the result. The two halves were very different because in the first half we controlled the ball very well and controlled with our positioning and attacked their box with the players, scoring two goals and some chances more. We didn’t concede a lot for them, only the one chance they earned in the first half.

“The second was different for us because they took more control with the ball and had more possession, but our transition also was very good.

“I think it’s a good result but we know it’s going to be very difficult because our performances at home have usually been very strong.

Aaron Ramsey applauds the Arsenal fans

“They’re going to use their possibilities and attacking options against us for a comeback. Our objective now is to continue being competitive like we are here, away with our gameplay for the next matches.”

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti was at a loss as to why his side started the game so slowly but believes if they can replicate their improved second-half display at the San Paolo Stadium there is still a chance to progress.

“I was surprised by the lack of courage and personality from my players initially,” he said.

“We had worked on this. Turning things around now will be difficult, but we’ll be home, at the San Paolo, and the fans will help us.

“In the second half we managed to do better, create chances, so I have hope for the second leg. It’s difficult, not impossible.”