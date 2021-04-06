Unbeaten Sundowns comeback to beat TTM

Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday afternoon.

The Brazilians welcome back the return of Denis Onyango, Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee and Peter Shalulile to the starting line up following their goalless draw against Al-Hilal in the CAF Champions League group stages.

Sundowns dominated the early proceedings of the game and produced a few chances through Lebohang Maboe and Gaston Sirino.

But TTM stunned the home side when they took the lead in the 18th minute when Thembisani Nevhulamba headed the ball past Denis Onyango to make it 1-0.

Themba Zwane nearly levelled matter three minutes later but saw his curling effort narrowly missed the frame of the goal.

Onyango was called into action in the 26th minute when he produced a fine save to deny Nicholus Lukhubeni at the near post, meanwhile, at the other end Washington Arubi made a save of his own to deny Thapelo Morena.

The away side came close to finding an equalising goal in the 42nd minute when Rushine De Reuck stretched to connect with a loose ball from a corner before seeing his effort saved on the line.

Sundowns persistence did manage to pay off with the last kick of the game when Rivaldo Coetzee headed the ball home at the near post to draw his side level as the game went into the half time break.

The visitors had a golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second half when Sirino lobbed the ball over the onrushing Arubi but Nonyane got back in time to clear off the line.

Sundowns then had two chances minutes apart from each other but Morena flashed his strike just wide of the far post before Lyle Lakay fired his powerful effort straight into the hands of Arubi.

The Brazilians were then awarded a penalty on the half hour mark after Zwane was brought down inside the box. Sirino stepped up but failed to hit the target from 12 yards out as his effort sailed high and wide of the target.

Sundowns made amends for their earlier miss and took the lead eight minutes later when Sphelele Mkhulise found the back of the net with a neat header after receiving an inviting ball from the right.

The Tshwane giants opted to make a substitution in the 71st minute which saw the welcomed return of Sibusiso Vilakazi, who made on to replace Maboe.

The home side came inches from drawing the game level in the 78th minute but Thabo Mnyamane saw his curling free kick crash off the woodwork before deflecting out for a goal kick.

Sirino and Zwane were then take off in the 79th minute to make way for George Maluleka and Promise Mkhuma, respectively.

Vilakazi did not wait long to make his presence felt as he gave Sundowns their third goal with a neat finish at the far post to make it 3-1.

Sundowns made their final two changes in the final minutes of the game as Aubrey Modiba and Brian Onyango came on for Mkhulise and Shalulile.

The Tshwane giants continued to press forward in search of more goals in the closing stages of the game but had to settle for a 3-1 victory over TTM and all three points.