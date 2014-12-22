Uncapped Lee named in South Korea squad

The 23-year-old attacker made 25 K-League appearances for Sangju Sangmu in 2014, scoring four goals.

He is the only player called into the squad without any previous international experiences, and the forward is determined to impress.

"I am going to do my best to fulfil my responsibility," he said in quotes reported by the Korea Herald.

One man who has been left out is experienced striker Park Chu-young, who has fallen out of favour under Stielike.

Stielike's party includes a smattering of star quality, with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen's Son Heung-min and Swansea City's Ki Sung-yueng among the more predictable names as the coach prepares for his first major tournament since taking over in September.

South Korea have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Australia, Kuwait and Oman and are bidding to end a 55-year wait for glory at these finals, having last tasted success in 1960.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jung Sung-ryong (Suwon), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Kim Seung-gyu (Ulsan)

Defenders: Cha Du-ri (Seoul), Jang Hyun-soo (Guangzhou R and F), Kim Chang-soo (Kashiwa Reysol), Kim Jin-su (Hoffenheim), Kim Ju-young (Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Kwak Tae-hwi (Al Hilal), Park Joo-ho (Mainz)

Midfielders: Han Kook-young (Qatar), Han Kyo-won (Jeonbuk Motors), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Kim Min-woo (Sagan Tosu), Koo Ja-cheol (Mainz), Lee Chung-yong (Bolton Wanderers), Lee Myung-joo (Al Ain), Nam Tae-hee (Lekhwiya), Son Heung-min (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Cho Young-cheol (Qatar), Lee Jeong-hyeop (Sangju Sangmu), Lee Keun-ho (El Jaish)