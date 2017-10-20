Under-fire Burki lands new four-year Dortmund deal
Roman Burki has been handed a new four-year contract by Borussia Dortmund despite some unconvincing recent displays.
Borussia Dortmund have announced goalkeeper Roman Burki has signed a new four-year contract.
The Switzerland international, who joined the club from Freiburg in 2015, has agreed to a new deal that will run until the end of the 2020-21 season.
"I'm very pleased with the trust Borussia Dortmund have placed in me, especially during such a tough time," the 26-year-old told Dortmund's official website.
"I'm thrilled and proud to be the goalkeeper of such a great team, to which I give my all."
Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Roman is the perfect fit for Borussia Dortmund on both a sporting and personal level. We like his style of play, see great potential for development in him and assume he will soon show that on a regular basis."
The news comes despite criticism of Burki's displays in recent weeks, particularly in the Champions League.
The former Grasshoppers man conceded twice at the near post in the 3-1 loss to Tottenham at Wembley and gifted APOEL their goal in Tuesday's surprise 1-1 draw, conceding possession from a kick before spilling Lorenzo Ebecilio's shot to allow Mickael Pote to score.
