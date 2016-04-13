Unhappy Van der Wiel likely to leave PSG

Gregory van der Wiel has revealed he is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain after becoming frustrated at a lack of consistent first-team appearances.

The 28-year-old played in the second leg of his side's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, but has only started a total of 21 matches this season.

Van der Wiel has spent four seasons with PSG but indicated his spell in the French capital is unlikely to extend beyond the expiration of his contract at the end of this campaign due to his dissatisfaction at moving in and out of the starting line-up.

"I'm not happy here," he said to Algemeen Dagblad. "One week I sit in the stands and the other week I play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"It doesn't seem that I will stay. We shall see what happens."

Van der Wiel insisted he did not have a particular problem with head coach Laurent Blanc, other than his lack of regular game-time.

"I have nothing special with him," added the Netherlands international.

"I just want to play and it's up to him to decide if I will play or not. One time he does, but the other time he doesn't. Apparently it is not good enough every time."

Van der Wiel - formerly of Ajax - was fined by PSG last month after reportedly storming out of the stadium at half-time of his team's victory at Troyes following a row with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.