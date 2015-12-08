United better than last year, claims Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal maintains Manchester United are a better side than this time last year despite Tuesday's Champions League exit at the hands of Wolfsburg.

United were beaten 3-2 in a dramatic contest at the Volkswagen Arena - finishing third in Group B behind their hosts and second-place PSV.

Van Gaal guided United back into the Champions League last season but, following an early exit, has come in for fierce criticism, especially after spending heavily in the close-season.

Injuries to Matteo Darmian and Chris Smalling - making them doubtful for Saturday's trip to AFC Bournemouth - added to a difficult evening for United but Van Gaal remained optimistic.

Asked about throwing away an early lead before conceding the winner late on, Van Gaal told reporters: "It's difficult to understand when we defend so well normally.

"But the facts say we are better than last year. I can only give facts."