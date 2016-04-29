United cannot allow Leicester to claim title at Old Trafford – Van Gaal

Manchester United cannot allow Leicester City to win the Premier League title at Old Trafford on Sunday, says Louis van Gaal.

Claudio Ranieri's men require one win in order to lift the trophy for the first time and could secure it at the home of the 20-time champions this weekend.

United, meanwhile, remain in the hunt for a top-four finish and qualification to the Champions League, but must make up a five-point deficit to Manchester City and Arsenal, over whom they have a game in hand.

And Van Gaal wants his team to delay Leicester's title triumph by picking up an important victory this weekend.

"We have to close the gap so the pressure is on us still. We have to win every game that we have to play. City still have to play against Arsenal, though, so one of those shall lose points," he said.

"I think we have to beat Leicester because we are still in the race for the first positions so we have to beat them. We cannot allow that they are the champions this weekend at Old Trafford.

"I think they will be the champions a week later, so we don't spoil the party, just postpone it a little bit.

"It is good for the Premier League and the sport of football that not always the same teams are the champion.

"We are fighting for the qualification to the Champions League and we are still in the FA Cup, so we have to fight for something and we shall do it. Hopefully, we can beat Leicester City."