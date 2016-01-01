United fans are the best I've dealt with - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal believes the supporters at Manchester United are the best he has dealt with out of any club he has managed.

The Dutchman took over as manager at Old Trafford ahead of the 2014-15 season but has struggled to take United back to the top of the Premier League table.

His side finished fourth last season and qualified for the Champions League but were knocked out in the group stages.

Van Gaal's men are sixth at the halfway point of the 2015-16 season but are on a run of six games without a win in the league.

Despite being booed on several occasions this season, Van Gaal praised the United faithful after their support in Monday's clash against Chelsea.

"I have had problems with other clubs that I managed, but I have to say the best fans are the Manchester United ones," he said.

"In a difficult situation they continue to applaud the footballers and that is simply fantastic."

United will be looking to end their winless run when they host Swansea City on Saturday.