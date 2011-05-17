United fans call time on City banner
LONDON - The famous countdown banner hanging at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground displaying the number of years since rivals Manchester City last won a trophy has been removed by United fans.
The "ticker" had reached 35 years before Saturday when City beat Stoke City 1-0 in the FA Cup Final at Wembley, their first major honour since their League Cup success in 1976.
Although some fans wanted the ticker re-configured to show 43 years since City's last English title victory in 1968, the banner has been taken down before Sunday's final Premier League game against Blackpool.
