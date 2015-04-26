United have opened the door for Liverpool - Van Gaal

Manchester United have allowed Liverpool back into the race for UEFA Champions League qualification with their meek 3-0 defeat at Everton, according to Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal's team were well beaten at Goodison Park on Sunday, with goals from James McCarthy, John Stones and Kevin Mirallas giving Everton a richly deserved victory.

United have now lost back-to-back two Premier League games for the first time under Van Gaal's leadership after last week's defeat to Chelsea.

Liverpool have two matches before United next play, meaning Everton's neighbours could be just a point adrift of Van Gaal's men by the time they kick-off against West Brom next Saturday.

And when asked whether United's blip has given Liverpool fresh hope of a top-four place in his post-match media conference on Sunday, Van Gaal replied: "Yes, I have said the same words to the players: 'You give the light to your opponents.'"