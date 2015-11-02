United lack killer touch - Cabaye

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has fired a shot at Manchester United, claiming Louis van Gaal's men lack the penetration and killer touch to hurt teams.

United played out a 0-0 draw after firing yet another blank at Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Van Gaal and Co. have been criticised for their style of play, namely by former midfielder Paul Scholes, who slammed the Dutchman's negative approach following United's League Cup exit to Middlesbrough.

And Cabaye followed suit, with the Frenchman claiming United are not as dangerous as in previous seasons.

"I remember I played against Man United for Newcastle they could score at every moment in a game," Cabaye said.

"Here they did not have the big chances to score. Wayne Rooney had a free-kick in the first half and that was about it.

"Yes, they are a big club and yes, they can keep the ball – passes, passes, passes – but if you work hard against them and stay in a good shape they can't do anything to pass through you or be adventurous."

Palace team-mate Scott Dann added: "That's the way they are set up, they prefer to keep the ball for long periods. They want to keep it away from you.

"But that means they don't create as many chances or threaten you as much as they did in the past.

"The quality is still there, so you have to stay on your toes. And rather than come at you like they used to do, they try to move you from side to side and try to wear you down. But they didn't have too many chances and we should have won."