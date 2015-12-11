United may interest Guardiola - Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola may consider Manchester United as his next destination, according to Franz Beckenbauer.

Speculation surrounding Guardiola's future continues with the Bayern coach's contract set to expire in mid-2016.

Both Manchester clubs – United and City – have been linked with the Spaniard, who has led Bayern to two Bundesliga titles.

Bayern's honorary president Beckenbauer said Guardiola could head to Old Trafford.

"Pep is interesting for every top club in the world," he said.

"That's just normal.

"He can pick his club and in terms of popularity Manchester United might be the number one worldwide."

United manager Louis van Gaal is under increasing pressure at the club after they were eliminated in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.