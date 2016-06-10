United missed a manager like Mourinho - De Gea

David de Gea said Manchester United made the correct decision appointing Jose Mourinho, adding the Premier League club have missed a manager like the Portuguese.

Mourinho was unveiled as United manager last month, replacing Louis van Gaal just days after the Dutchman won the FA Cup.

Van Gaal could only guide United to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season as the club missed out on the title for the third straight campaign.

But De Gea, who was reportedly ready to leave had Van Gaal stayed on as boss, believes Mourinho can lead United back to the English summit.

"I came to United to win trophies. It is true these last two years we have not been at the level the club deserves," De Gea told Cadena Ser.

"We hope that Mourinho, with his will to win, will make sure United to return to the top.

"I have not spoken with Mourinho and not asked team-mates about him. I think we already know him.

"At United we've missed a manager like Mourinho. With the personality and mindset of a winner. Getting him was right."