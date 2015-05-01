United secure future of Andreas Pereira

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has signed a new three-year contract at Old Trafford, ending speculation surrounding his future.

The 19-year-old joined United from Anderlecht in 2011 and, after consistently showing his ability in the club's youth setup and Under-21 side, made his first-team debut against Milton Keynes Dons in August 2014.

With his previous deal expiring in June, Pereira had reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, but United have secured the attacking midfielder's future, holding the option to extend the agreement until 2019.

And manager Louis van Gaal is expecting big things from Pereira, telling United's official website: "I am delighted that Andreas has signed a new contract.

"Andreas has all the attributes to become an integral part of the first team; great natural talent coupled with a good appetite to learn.

"I am pleased with his progression so far this season and look forward to working with him to develop his talent even further."

Pereira added: "I am pleased to have signed my new contract.

"I am at the right club to continue my development as a player and to learn as much as I can. I want to thank my family and God for the opportunity he has given me."