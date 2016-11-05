United squad behind Mourinho - Fellaini

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini insists the players are behind Jose Mourinho and feels the manager just needs time.

Mourinho's team have won just two of their past seven games in all competitions and sit eighth in the Premier League.

With pressure growing on the Portuguese tactician, Fellaini said United's players were still confident in Mourinho's methods.

"Every player trusts him, his philosophy and we have to follow him. We trust him," he said, via the Mirror.

"He's here to win things. He's a manager with a lot of motivation, he wants to win, and that's what we need.

"But to build a team you need time. I think we have the right manager and we have to give him the confidence and the time he needs.

"The fans want victories, they want good football, but I think the victories will come, we are not far away and we have to keep going."

United's next outing is a trip to Swansea City on Sunday before hosting high-flying Arsenal.

Fellaini rued his team's missed opportunities so far this season, with United now eight points adrift of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"We started really well, but after we lost against Manchester City it's been up and down. We should have won against Stoke and Burnley, and taken six points, but we didn't," he said.

"We only took two points and it's a big difference, but I think the victories will come. I'm sure of that, because of the way we played against Burnley.

"We had almost 40 chances to score, three penalties that we didn't get, and in football sometimes you need a bit of luck."