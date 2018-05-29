United States 3 Bolivia 0: PSG's Weah scores first USA goal

Timothy Weah scored his first United States goal, while Josh Sargent and Walker Zimmerman also opened their international accounts in Monday's 3-0 victory over Bolivia.

It was one-way traffic in Pennsylvania, where Paris Saint-Germain youngster Weah – the 18-year-old son of legendary AC Milan striker and now Liberia president George – celebrated his maiden USA goal in just his second appearance.

Weah got in on the action at Talen Energy Stadium after USA defender Zimmerman broke the deadlock in the 37th minute and debutant and Werder Bremen teenager Sargent doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half.

The international friendly was a battle between two nations who failed to qualify for next month's World Cup in Russia.

USA – absent from the showpiece tournament for the first time since 1986 – were headlined by Borussia Dortmund sensation Christian Pulisic as the Americans fielded a youthful and inexperienced line-up.

Goalkeeper Alex Bono, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson and Sargent all made their debuts in a starting XI, which included eight starters aged 24 years or younger.

Bolivia, who have not qualified for the World Cup since 1994, also named an inexperienced XI – Carlos Anez, Oscar Baldomar and Juan Ribera making their international bows for the South American visitors.

USA dominated proceedings from the outset and they were unfortunate not to open the scoring in the 10th minute when Weah shot straight at Guillermo Vizcarra.

The hosts eventually made the breakthrough eight minutes before half-time thanks to an unlikely source, defender Zimmerman.

The Los Angeles FC centre-back rose highest from a Joe Corona corner and steered his header past Vizcarra.

USA were unstoppable in the second half as Bolivia were helpless to stop the onslaught, Sargent and Weah scoring within seven minutes.

Sargent doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half after controlling the ball as Bolivia substitute keeper Carlos Lampe attempted to loop a backpass over his head before finishing coolly.

It was 3-0 approaching the hour-mark when Weah side-footed past Lampe inside the six-yard box, having drifted into the area unmarked between two defenders.