United will watch potential future boss Neville closely at Valencia - Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand believes Gary Neville's spell in charge of Valencia could serve as an audition for the top job at Manchester United.

Neville was named as head coach of the Spanish side on Wednesday, signing a contract until the end of the season.

Valencia's appointment of Neville - who has served as assistant to England coach Roy Hodgson since 2012 - represents the 40-year-old's first foray into management.

The ex-United right-back has been tipped to succeed by Alex Ferguson and former Ferdinand thinks the Old Trafford club will be watching his progress closely.

Ferdinand wrote in his column in The Sun: "What you can be sure of is that the people at the top at Manchester United will be looking at what Gary does now and be interested to see how he gets on.

"If he does well, there is a very big chance that he will be wanted back at Old Trafford as manager at some point - and that he would be keen on going back as well, a local lad taking over his boyhood club."