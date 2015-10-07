United won't end up like Liverpool - Beckham

David Beckham believes Manchester United's trophy drought will not end up as bad as rivals Liverpool.

United have not won the Premier League since 2013 when Alex Ferguson was still in charge at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, however, have not tasted top-flight success for 25 years but Beckham said he does not feel United will suffer the same fate.

"I can’t see that happening to Manchester United," he said. "I never think we’ll not be in contention to win trophies. There’s too much history.

"Obviously you have to stay on the ball with that. But there’s too much embedded into this club to let it slip away like that."

Beckham said it was normal for a club to take a dip in form, but not for a hugely extended period.

"There was a couple of seasons where we didn’t win things," he added. "We ended up with the FA Cup but not doing well in Champions League and the Premiership. So these things do happen at clubs.

"We have been spoilt over the years - over the last 20 years so successful. When the manager leaves and David Gill [the chief executive] leaves and a number of players retire like Scholesy [Paul Scholes] and Giggsy [Ryan Giggs], no matter what club it is, or how much money you have behind you, there is going to be a dip in trophies.

"But unfortunately when you are Manchester United you can’t really have that."

Beckham will captain a Great Britain and Ireland team at Old Trafford against The Rest of the World in a match on behalf of Unicef next month.