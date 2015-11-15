United youngster Lingard handed first England call-up

Jesse Lingard has been called into England's senior squad for the first time ahead of Tuesday's friendly against France at Wembley as cover for injured Manchester United team-mate Michael Carrick and Jamie Vardy.

The attacking midfielder has broken into the first team at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal this season and has made seven appearances in all competitions.

Lingard has represented England's Under-21s on 11 occasions and was a member of the squad that featured in the European Under-21 Championship earlier this year.

Following his form of late after being handed a chance to impress by Van Gaal, England manager Roy Hodgson has decided to bring Lingard in for the France game after losing Carrick and Vardy.

United midfielder Carrick was taken from the field on a stretcher in the closing stages of Friday's 2-0 friendly defeat to Spain, with Hodgson later stating he suspected ankle ligament damage.

Leicester City striker Vardy - top scorer in the Premier League this season - was absent in Alicante, having sustained a knock playing against Watford last weekend.