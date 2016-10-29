United's Faria praises 'fantastic' Clattenburg

Manchester United assistant manager Rui Faria says referee Mark Clattenburg did "fantastic work" after sending Jose Mourinho to the stands at half-time in the 0-0 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Mourinho was forced to leave the dugout and communicate with his staff via notepaper after vociferously complaining to the match officials in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford, where the hosts had a hopeful penalty appeal rejected just before the break, Matteo Darmian having gone down easily under minimal contact with Jon Flanagan.

United, reduced to 10 men when Ander Herrera received a second yellow card in the 68th minute, controlled possession and created numerous chances but were unable to get past Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who produced an inspired performance against his former team.

And Faria, sent to address the media in place of Mourinho, was unwilling to elaborate on his compatriot's verbal transgression, although his responses were laden with sarcasm.

"I don't know what happened," he said as quoted by the BBC.

"It is not important what Jose said, what is important is what the referee writes in his report.

"I think the referee did fantastic work. I won't say more than this."

Faria feels United deserve credit for their dominance, despite failing to break down the stubborn visitors.

"I think we need to congratulate the boys, it was a fantastic performance," he said.

"With 11 men we dominated the game, created opportunities, but did not score.

"Even with 10 men we controlled the game. Our players were fantastic with their belief, attitude and fight.

"The people in the stadium could feel that the players gave everything. We fought until the last second. We have to keep working and things will happen.

"Sometimes you create only a few chances and score them all, others you create lots and don't score any. This is football."

United, winless in four Premier League games, go to Swansea next Sunday.

Mourinho meanwhile could face further action from the Football Association, having already been charged with misconduct over his comments about the appointment of referee Anthony Taylor for United's match against Liverpool earlier this month.