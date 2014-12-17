United's Jones insists injuries are behind him

Jones made his return to United's line-up in their 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League last week - just his second match for the Old Trafford outfit since August.

The 22-year-old hurt his hamstring while away with England at the start of September, which saw him miss four Premier League games, and after returning against West Brom, he got shin splints and missed seven straight matches.

Jones also missed large chunks of the past two seasons with knee and ankle injuries but insists it is just a matter of luck rather than some underlying problem with his body.

"I started the pre-season and played every single game and took part in every single training session," Jones said.

"Then on international duty, I pulled my hamstring and I've never had a muscle injury in my life so it was disappointing.

"When I was coming back I then had shin splints. Unfortunately that's just the way it has been."

Jones promised to do whatever it takes to keep fit for the rest of the Premier League season.

"I have been doing a lot in the gym and hopefully that will stand me in good stead for the rest of the season," he said.

"I've been doing strength work, yoga, Pilates and loads of other stuff. I will do anything I can to improve myself and hopefully I can look after myself in games too, to make sure I stay fit.

"That's my aim right now - to stay fit and stay focused, and get a run of games under my belt."