United's Martial offer too good to reject - Monaco chief

Manchester United made Monaco and Anthony Martial offers that were simply too good to refuse, according to the Ligue 1 club's vice-president.

Martial completed his surprise move to Old Trafford just 30 minutes before Tuesday's transfer deadline, with the initial fee believed to be £36million - making the 19-year-old forward the most expensive teenager in history.

And Monaco chief Vadim Vasilyev explained: "We wished to keep him this season but Manchester United made an incredible offer that neither Anthony, nor AS Monaco, could refuse.

"Our project showcases many players and Anthony has proven his worth and potential on the pitch. Though this move was not planned, it shows the quality of the work undertaken by the technical staff but also that we were right to recruit him two years ago.

"We wish Anthony the best for the next chapter in his career."

Martial, who could make his full international debut for France this week, scored 15 goals in 70 appearances for Monaco after joining from Lyon in June 2013.

The fee United have paid for his services has raised eyebrows throughout the football world, but club legend and prominent pundit Gary Neville has called for patience with their new recruit.

England coach Neville tweeted: "The price for Martial is big. However it's not the boy's fault and I happen to think he's a very good player. Needs a chance. He's young."