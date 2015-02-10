Upturn in Hull's form gives boss Bruce a lift

Goals from Nikica Jelavic and Dame N’Doye – making his first start – secured Hull’s first league win since New Year’s Day, and sent Villa into the bottom three.

The victory comes days after a morale-boosting 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, and Bruce believes his side are moving in the right direction.

"We took a bit of confidence from the weekend [against City],” he told BBC Sport. "It was nice to beat a team that was in and around us.

"Psychologically it's good for everybody.

“That was more like what I've been used to seeing for the last two-and-a-half years. We've given ourselves a good chance [of staying up]."

Hull face another of their relegation rivals next weekend as QPR make the trip to the KC Stadium, the manager-less strugglers also buoyed by a win on Tuesday – over Sunderland.