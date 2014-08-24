Uruguay Wrap: Free-scoring Racing go top

Mauricio Larriera's Racing made it eight goals in two games with a 4-1 thrashing of lowly Cerro in Montevideo.

It put them top of the table through two Apertura games thanks to their +5 goal difference.

Diego Zabala and Ernesto Dudok scored first-half goals for the hosts before Hugo Silveira gave Cerro hope with his effort shortly after the interval.

But goals in the final seven minutes from Christian Alejandro Tabo and Gonzalo Aguilar saw Racing complete their win.

A trio of teams joined them on six points.

Ivan Alonso, who scored four times on the opening matchday, netted again as Nacional edged Sud America 1-0.

Alonso was on the scoresheet with 14 minutes remaining as Nacional made it back-to-back wins.

Penarol also had a 1-0 victory as Jorge Rodriguez's 64th-minute winner saw them overcome Juventud.

First-half goals from Facundo Bone and Alexander Medina helped Fenix to a 2-1 win at Tacuarembo.

Rentistas battled to a 2-1 victory at Defensor Sporting as all three goals were scored in a wild final 10 minutes.

Gonzalo Malan struck a hat-trick for Rampla Juniors, who drew 3-3 at unbeaten El Tanque Sisley.

Wanderers claimed a 2-1 win at River Plate and Danubio completed a 2-0 victory at home to Atenas.