Uruguay's Caceres has inside track on Italy

The Juventus defender frequently plays with and against several of Italy's stars - including the likes of linchpin Andrea Pirlo - and has suggested he will be on hand to provide manager Oscar Tabarez with information.

Uruguay's coach will surely want all the help he can get, with his side needing to emerge triumphant in their final first-round game to reach the knockout stages.

"I think coach Tabarez will ask me for information about Italy and Juventus, especially my club team-mates," the 27-year-old is quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport.

"All tacticians know Andrea Pirlo, so I'll just reiterate to Tabarez how important it is to disturb him when he's in possession.

"Claudio Marchisio has some standard movements, so in this case my advice could be very useful. He knows how to burst between the lines and has a great shot from distance. I'll describe him in great detail.

"Giorgio Chiellini is a very good friend, while Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci are very experienced.

"I don't expect Italy to put 10 men behind the ball, as that is not their style. It suits us, as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani become deadly with a little space. We'll play on the counterattack."