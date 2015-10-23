US confirmed to host 2016 Copa America Centenario

The United States Soccer Federation has confirmed it will host the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

The tournament, which marks the 100-year anniversary of the South American football championship, will take place between June 3-26 in various venues and locations across United States.

Despite announcing they would be hosting the competition last year, corruption concerns threatened the event after the US Department of Justice indicted several top officials from the confederations of North and South America in May for more than $110million in bribes.

However, a statement on Friday released on ussoccer.com provided confirmation.

"The U.S. Soccer Federation will partner with The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), and the Confederacion Sudamericana de Futbol (CONMEBOL), to host the prestigious Copa America Centenario, a tournament that marks the 100-year anniversary of the South American Football Championship," it read.

The 16-team format will include 10 teams from the South American Confederation and six teams from North, Central America and the Caribbean.

Uruguay are the most successful team in Copa America history, having lifted the title a record 15 times, while Chile are the defending champions after their 2015 triumph.