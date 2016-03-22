U.S. Soccer confirms Christian Pulisic call-up

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic was called in by Jurgen Klinsmann for the U.S. national team's pair of World Cup qualifiers against Guatemala, but is still in Germany due to illness, U.S. Soccer has confirmed to GoalUSA.

U.S. Soccer said that the 17-year-old will miss out on the USA's game in Guatemala City on Friday night but if he recovers, he will join the team ahead of its match against Los Chapines at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on March 29.

Dortmund released a statement earlier in the day saying: "Christian Pulisic had to cancel his trip to the U.S. national team because of an infection. The 17-year-old does however hope that he can join the national team at a slightly later stage."

The Pennsylvania native has burst onto the scene in recent weeks after forcing his way into the Dortmund senior team. Pulisic has made six total appearances for the Bundesliga's second-place team since making his senior-team debut in a league match on Jan. 30 against Ingolstadt.

Internationally, Pulisic has not represented the U.S. above the U-17 level and still holds eligibility for Croatia through his grandfather.